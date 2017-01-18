'Pray for the brother and sister and their family' urges Maghera school after pupils struck by car

The Maghera school that teaches the two children who are 'critical' in hospital after being struck by a car yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, has asked for your prayers.

St Patrick's College, which educates the brother and sister said in a message on it's Facebook page late last night: "Two College pupils were involved in a traffic accident earlier this evening.

"The College asks you to pray for the brother and sister and their family over these next few days. St Patrick pray for them."

It is understood the children were involved in a collision with an Audi A3 after getting off the school bus.

Police said the incident happened on the Staffordstown Road, at its junction with Greenan Road, near Randalstown at about 4.40pm.

The car is said to have remained at the scene, but police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The children were struck by a car that remained at the scene.

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney, who knows the family, told the BBC: "They were alighting from the school bus and in the process of walking home.

"It is devastating for their family and they come from an extremely well-respected, well-liked family within the greater Creggan area."