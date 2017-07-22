Republicans on the march in Bellaghy

Have your say

Several hundred republicans are expected to attend a parade in the south Derry village of Bellaghy later today.

Police are warning motorists to avoid the village from 4.30pm when the parade leaves St Mary's Chapel car park and makes its way to the GAA club.

Nine bands will take part in the parade organised by the local Martyrs of Eireann Independent Flute Band

Other bands expected to take part are Vol Julie Dougan Republican Flute Band,Carrickhill Independant Flute Band,James Hope Memorial Flute Band,Sons of Ireland RFB,James Connolly Flute Band,John Brady Memorial Flute Band,Thomas Clarke Memorial Band, and Kevin Lynch Memorial Flute Band