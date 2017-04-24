Corick House Hotel is the venue for Roughan Silver Band’s annual concert on Thursday, May 4 at 8pm.

In addition to many entertaining pieces, the band will be performing the programme with which they won the Grade 2 section of the Brass Band League’s Brass in Concert Contest in the Valley Hotel in March 2017.

This will also be an exciting evening for the families and friends of the members of the newly formed Roughan Youth Band as it will be their first public performance. This is a credit to the hard work of the young people and their tutors, as the youth band was only formed in September 2016.

Also taking part in the concert will be the well-known Ulster Scots and folk group ‘Stonewall’ from County Armagh and the compare for the evening will be the very humorous Rev William Newell.

This concert, in the beautiful and very comfortable surroundings of Corick House Country Hotel, will be a thoroughly enjoyable evening for all music lovers. Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from band members and on entry on the night.