SLIDESHOW - Play Day at Ballyronan

The weather certainly didn’t dampen spirits as almost 1200 people braved the showers to attend the Council’s free Play Day event at Ballyronan Marina and Caravan Park.

Helping to mark National Play Day, which this year celebrated its 30th anniversary and had the theme ‘celebrate play’, the Council held three events - in Ballyronan, Dungannon Park and Round Lake, Fivemiletown - all focusing on providing entertainment for children in an outdoor setting, with crafts, magic shows, workshops, face painting, treasure hunts and games among the activities lined up for children from 2pm-5pm.

All smiles at the free Play Day at Ballyronan.

A great day was definitely had by all!