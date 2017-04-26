Standards are high at Inspection and Display

The Annual Inspection and Display of the 1st Dungannon Company of the Boys’ Brigade was held in the Parker Hall when an excellent turnout of parents and friends attended.

After “Fall In” of the Anchor Boys, Junior Section and Company/Senior Section, the Inspecting Officer, Mrs. Irene Lowry, Vice-President of N.I. District and an Officer in the 76th Belfast Co. (Cregagh Congregational Church), was greeted by the Company Captain and by the Rev. Clive Webster, Company Chaplain.

The opening devotions were conducted by the Chaplain who in his capacity as Chairman then welcomed everyone present, especially the Inspecting Officer, and also Mr. Gareth Campbell, Secretary of the Mid-Ulster Battalion.

The “Inspection” of the Company was carried out by Mrs Lowry, and a high standard of turnout was evident in all Sections. The varied and interesting programme which followed depicted some of the wide range of activities carried out each week in the Company, and these included drill, games, relays, aerobics, figure marching, vaulting, and some very entertaining and humorous sketches. The “Finale” this year, presented by the Company Section, was entitled “The Game of Life” and focused on some of the qualities of a successful sports team, and how these are also important in life and in particular the Christian life. The audience was reminded that there are no spectators but rather all are active participants, there is a winning side and a losing side, and everyone was encouraged to be on the winning side with Christ.

During the past session, the Company has taken part in many Battalion activities, as well as having arranged numerous other events and outings, and the Captain, Jim Thornberry, in his report paid tribute to the time, commitment, and leadership given by the dedicated team of Officers and Leaders - Anchor Boys, Laura Espie, Andrea Lewis, Leanne McAree, and Karon Wilson; Junior Section, Jonathan Beatty and Jack Wilson; Company Section, Barry Espie and Keith McAree.

The presentation of awards was made by Mrs. Lowry as follows:-

Anchor Boys - Cup for best boy, Barnaby McIntyre; Runner up, Noah McFarlane; Best second year, Ollie Hughes; Runner up, Joel Clarke ; Best Recruit, Max Suitor; 3 Years Full Attendance, Ryan Junk and Nathan Junk. Full attendance, Michael Scott, Ryan Willis, Charlie Espie, Drew Archer. Attendance Awards, Max Suitor, Matas Slajus, Ollie Hughes, Barnaby McIntyre, Joel Clarke, Noah McFarlane. Anchor Boy Promotion Certificates, Ryan Junk, Nathan Junk, Barnaby McIntyre, Noah McFarlane.

Junior Section - Cup for best boy, Jonathan Davidson; Best second year, Matthew Boyd; Best recruit, Oscar Gilpin; Most conscientious boy, Jamie Martin; Sportsman Cup, Nicholas Carson; 3 years full attendance, Jonathan Davidson and Jamie Martin; Attendance Awards, Zak Holmes, Nicholas Carson, Ben McFarland, Matthew Boyd, Matthew Smith, Matthew Wallace, Calum Carey, Zak Moore, Oscar Gilpin, Daniel Beattie, Daniel Scott, Rowan McAree, Sam Hall. Promotion Certificates, Jonathan Davidson, Nicholas Carson, Ben McFarland, Zak Holmes, Matthew Wallace, Jamie Martin, Daniel Beattie, Daniel Scott. Best Group, No. 2, Zak Holmes, Matthew Wallace, Calum Carey, Zak Moore, Oscar Gilpin.

Company Section - Senior Efficiency, McQueen Cup, Stephen Burns; Junior Efficiency Cup, Hayden Shilliday; Best Recruit Cup, Vilius Slajus; Christian Education, Grade 4, James Anderson; Grade 3 and Wilson Shield, also first place in Battalion at Grade 3, Luke Millar; Grade 2, Timothy Davidson; Grade 1 and Knox Henry Cup, Timothy McIntyre; Best Uniform, Meeke Cup, Peter Espie; George Hamilton Memorial Cup for Drill, Jordan Moore; Vaulting Cup, Matthew McConnell; Maguire Shield for football, Dylan Harkness; Best Sportsman, Allen Clarke Cup, Timothy Davidson; Battalion Cross-Country Under 13 team winners, Ethan Carberry, Alfie Lewis, and Jacob Clarke; Under 15 winner, Joshua Clarke; Under 18 winner, Peter Espie; Full Attendance, Peter Espie, Matthew McConnell, Timothy Davidson, Hayden Shilliday, Reece Falloon, Dylan Harkness, Andrew Wallace, Timothy McIntyre, Vilius Slajus. Service Awards, Stephen Burns, Jack Harkness, James Anderson, Jacob Smyth, Luke Millar, Joshua Clarke, Jordan Moore, Dylan Lewis, Josh Graham, Ethan Graham, Patrick Hazelton, Jack McAree, Ethan Carberry, Brandon Carey, Ben Holmes, Joshua Boyd, Ethan Walker, Nathan Young, Charles Hazelton, Alfie Lewis, Toby Smyth, Jacob Clarke.

President’s Badges and Certificates, the second highest award in the Boys’ Brigade, were presented to Luke Millar, Matthew McConnell, and Joshua Clarke by the Inspecting Officer and N.I. District Vice-President, Mrs Irene Lowry.

The highlight of the awards was the presentation of the Queen’s Badge, the highest award available in the Boys’ Brigade, to Stephen Burns, and this brings the number of Queen’s Men in the Company to sixty-eight. The award requirements include the provision of leadership within the Company, also participation in interest, skills, and expedition sections, service in the community for at least thirty hours over a minimum six month period, and attendance at a Skills Course and Completion Residential at N.I. District level. It was a very proud and well deserved moment for Stephen and the culmination of his nine years of service in the Company when he received the Queen’s Badge from his mother amidst well deserved applause from the audience.

In her remarks, Mrs. Lowry congratulated the Company on the excellent standard of turnout and the variety in the programme items, and in particular she paid tribute to the Officers in the various sections for all their obvious hard work throughout the session. As well as offering her congratulations to the various award winners, she also encouraged Parents to continue with their support for the ongoing work in the Company as it seeks to fulfil the B.B. Object, the advancement of Christ’s Kingdom among Boys.

A presentation was made to Mrs. Louise Bradley who acted as pianist for the evening and also to Mrs. Irene Lowry for presenting the various awards, and the Company is greatly indebted to all those who again have assisted them in many and various ways, not only in preparation for the Display but also throughout the past session.

The Vesper Hymn, followed by the Benediction, National Anthem, and ‘Last Post’, brought the very enjoyable evening’s proceedings to a close.