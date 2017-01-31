The Empower Project hold very successful Family Fun Day

The Empower project recently held a Family Fun day in partnership with Children and Young Peoples Strategic Partnership (CYPSP) in Magherafelt Youth Centre on Saturday, January 21.

The event was organised to allow families the chance to engage in social activities with their siblings. On the day the kids were able to take part in three activities Arts and Crafts, Mucky hands and sports activities allowing them to have a taster and try something new.

Leanne and Jude Moore with Conla and Cadan Devlin.

A spokesperson from Empower Project said: “The Family fun day was a success with two sessions taking place with 66 kids taking part in the variety of activities planned and each kid taking home a goodie bag.”

Sandra Anderson, CYPSP Participation Development Officer continued: “This event has been organised as young people and their families highlighted a need in this area. We would be keen to see more family fun days like this, especially if they could be offered on a regular basis, to enable sibling’s social opportunities in fun, relaxed and safe environment”.

Feedback from Fionnuala and Caolan Devlin: “My boys thoroughly enjoyed the family fun day organised by Empower. The arts and sports activities were a big hit. Events such as these allow our children to be themselves and to have some real fun without the pressures that society normally places on them. It’s also therapeutic, as a parent, to be able to meet other mums and dads with children on the Autism spectrum. Having freedom to talk about your experiences in a relaxed environment and knowing that someone actually does understand how you feel, can really make a difference to your day.”

The Empower project is a 5 year lottery funded initiative to support young people under 12, with Autism, Dyslexia or Dyspraxia, their parents and the wider family circle.

Sports hall activities at the Family Fun day.

The project works in partnership with local organisations to address needs that they identify to support parents and children in their local area.

The project is led by Local community group (DADS) Dyslexia and Dyspraxia Support who are the lead partner, who are supported by a project steering group which incorporates: Northern Regional College, Magherafelt Learning Partnership, Mid Ulster District Council, CWSAN (Cookstown & Western Shores Area Network), Moving Forward Together (MFT), Stars - Autism support group, Education Authority, Magherafelt & Cookstown Volunteer Centre, CYPSP (Children & Young People’s Strategic Partnership)

For further information on the project: www.empowernetwork.co.uk