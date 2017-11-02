'Very busy' Hallowe'en for Mid Ulster police - over 130 calls

Police had a "very busy" Hallowe'en night across the Mid Ulster area with more than 130 calls from the public.
Local police, District Support and Neighbourhood teams responded to calls of anti-social behaviour and misuse of fireworks.
Numerous stop searches of people and vehicles recovered large quantities of illegal fireworks and one vehicle was seized for being in a dangerous condition.
As well as removing illegal fireworks from and dealing with those intent on anti social behaviour police say they assisted at a number of well organised very enjoyable family fun nights and fireworks displays.
In recent days police seized illegal fireworks in the Pomeroy, Coalisland, Cookstown and Magherafelt areas.
At least two people have been caught with unlawful possession of fireworks without a licence and are expected to be prosecuted.
Police are reminding the public that it is a criminal offence to have fireworks without a licence.
