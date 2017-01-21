WEATHER: It might be sunny but the roads could still be icy

While the Met Office has issued a sunny weather forecast for much of today, police are warning that some roads could still be icy with temperatures close to freezing.

Issuing a warning to drivers, Police in Mid Ulster said: "Minus three this morning in places in Mid Ulster.

"That means some slippy roads.Keep your speed down and your distance from the vehicle in front. Drive carefully and be safe."

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast "a chilly start for many with some fog patches, however these slowly clearing during the morning to allow plenty of sunny intervals - although clouding over from the west during the late afternoon and evening."

Winds are expected to be light, with a maximum temperature 8°C but around 3°C in this area.

Tonight there will be "clear spells initially in the east but cloud continuing to thicken across much of the region. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tomorrow is expected to the cooler with some rain, and the odd brighter spell.