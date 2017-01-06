William Clark enters home market

A luxury linen producer with almost 300 years of heritage has entered the home furnishings market.

Maghera-based William Clark, which supplies fabric to Burberry and tailors on Savile Row, was founded in 1736 and unveiled its first collection in October and has already secured listings in over 100 leading interior design stockists across the UK.

The Earthed brand, a new luxury range, has also generated significant interest from stockists and retailers in the US and across Europe and is being sold in more than 100 stores in the UK, with hopes of hitting more than 300.

The company now employs 37 staff.

And over the next three years it has plans to increase sales to £5m and grow the workforce by more than 50%.

The Upperlands Collection is the first in the Earthed range and is inspired by the stunning natural beauty of the countryside surrounding the factory in Northern Ireland.

The luxury fabrics all feature fluid designs and striking colourways.

Duncan Neil, the creative director at Earthed is currently working on the next two collections, the first of which is due to launch in spring 2017.

Duncan explained: “William Clark has a long history of producing high-quality linens and Earthed has proven to be a successful first step into the interiors market.

“The Earthed brand has utilised contemporary design, digital printing and traditional techniques to create unique fabrics that have proved very popular with interior designers and consumers.”

He added: “Our first print collection, ‘The Upperlands Collection’ represents where we have come from, we really wanted to celebrate the history of our company. As this is very much a new aesthetic look for William Clark and our history is truly compelling.

“The idea of Earthed was in the ether before I joined William Clark. When I joined the company and read ‘Linen on the Green’ by Wallace Clark I was blown away in the first pages by the dedication.

“We have a number of exciting plans for 2017, including partnerships with leading retailers and an international expansion.”

The high-end, bespoke linens are individually printed to suit customers’ requirements William Clark-336and are ideal for upholstery and soft furnishings.

The Upperlands Collection is available from leading interior design stockists and major retailers from £70 per metre.

www.earthedbywmclark.co.uk