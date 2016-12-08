Northern Ireland dates for Scottish songstress Eddi Reader

Scottish songstress, Eddi Reader celebrates her 30-year career with the release of her first career spanning compilation ‘Eddi Reader The Best Of’ and fans have a chance to her the singer in person when she plays dates in Armagh, Omagh, and Belfast next year.

Eddi will be performing in the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh on Thursday February 23, Strule Arts Centre Omagh on Friday February 24, and the Lyric Theatre Belfast on Sunday February 26.

She will be joined by her regular band members, John Douglas (guitar & vocals), Boo Hewerdine (guitar & vocals), Alan Kelly (piano accordion) and Kevin McGuire (double bass & vocals).

With her captivating and powerful performance, Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers.

What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability not only to move the listener, but also to connect her experience to that of her audience.

Including thirty of her most consistently beautiful, often deeply personal and intimate songs, Eddi Reader The Best Of gives us a generous insight into her wide ranging artistry and songwriting, time and again showcasing her knack for picking a great song and making it her own.

Tickets for the three Northern Ireland shows are on sale now from all usual outlets.