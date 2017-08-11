Would you like to nominate a local who goes the extra mile for your community?

The Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, has issued a final call to the Mid-Ulster area to nominate special individuals who work tirelessly to ensure our communities are a better, cleaner and brighter place for everyone.

The event, organised by the NI Amenity Council, launched in January with new partner George Best Belfast City Airport.

The initiative seeks to identify and celebrate NI’s best looked-after towns, villages, schools, healthcare facilities and housing areas, as well as the invaluable volunteers who give their time to ensure their areas stay tidy.

First established in 1957, the competition has grown over the years and now includes 90 awards across six categories. The ‘Community Achiever’ award was introduced in 2015 to recognise the hard work and important role that volunteers play.

Nominations should be emailed to niamenity@btconnect.com on or before Friday, August 25, the applications will then be judged and the winner announced at the final awards ceremony of the year for Best Kept Town & Village at Belfast City Hall in October.

For more information on how to nominate an individual visit niacbestkept.com or call the NI Amenity Council on 028 9040 3681.